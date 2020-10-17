A drive through COVID-19 screening centre in Sharjah. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sharjah: Sharjah Police Labour accommodation Inspection Committee has recorded more than 21,000 violations of the precautionary measures to combat COVID 19.

The Inspection Committee for Labour accommodation at the Special Tasks Department of the Sharjah Police General Command recorded more than 21,000 violations for non-compliance with the implementation of precautionary measures. The moves come within the framework of the large-scale inspection campaign in workers’ accommodations in various areas across the emirate as part of the preventive efforts to combat COVID-19.

Brigadier Dr. Ahmad Saeed Al Naour, Director-General of Central Operations at Sharjah Police, stated that the labour housing inspection committee (at the Special Tasks Department) managed to notice 21,157 violations in the Emirate of Sharjah, during the period from May 20 to October 1, Of these, 6,959 violations were detected in the industrial areas in the emirate, by means of their patrols that they deployed around the clock to support the efforts of the competent authorities to follow up the extent of the society groups’ commitment to the standards and precautionary measures.

Brigadier Al Naour praised the concerted efforts and the coordination between the various teams, especially with the Sharjah Municipality and the Economic Department, to follow up on commercial activities in industrial zones and other areas, and to alert their workers to the necessity to follow precautionary measures, and to warn shop owners who did not follow precautionary measures, including not wearing masks, not maintaining social distance, or exceeding the specified number of customers.

Brigadier Al Naour affirmed the keenness of the competent authorities in Sharjah Police to continue implementing awareness programmes to protect community members. The Labour Standards Development Authority has published 170,089 awareness leaflets in various languages till October 5 as part of its efforts in familiarising community members with the precautionary and preventive measures against COVID -19.