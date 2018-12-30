E-learning platform: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime MInister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched Madrasa, a new UAE e-learning platform offering 5,000 educational videos, on October 16. Image Credit: WAM

Arab Development Action Shield: On July 4, the Arab League honoured Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid with the Arab Development Action Shield for his leadership. Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future, received the award from Ahmad Abu Al Geit, secretary-general of the Arab League. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

One Million Books initiative: Shaikh Mohammad launches the One Million Books initiative on March 1 to support school libraries. The initiative marked the beginning of the UAE’s National Month of Reading, which featured more than 1,700 initiatives and events. Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives

Women in FNC: On December 8 the UAE Government announced that the representation of Emirati women in the Federal National Council would be increased to 50 per cent. Image Credit: WAM

Imran on historic visit: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan, in Abu Dhabi on November 18. It was Khan’s first visit to the UAE after being elected. Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives

Cultural connection: His Highness Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, with French President Emmanuel Macron at the Paris Book Fair on March 15. He presented Macron with a number of his literary works translated into French. Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives

Arabic audio library: Shaikh Hamdan Bin Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dubai Crown Prince, launches the Dubai Audio Library, the world’s largest Arabic audio library, on December 6. More than 10,000 volunteers will convert Arabic books into digital format using OCR scanners and edit them before uploading them to the website. Image Credit: WAM/Gulf News Archives

Slice of history: The refurbished Qasr Al Hosn fort, built around 1795, opened in Abu Dhabi on December 5. Both the inner and outer sections of the fort are opened to the public, allowing access to the historic palace. Image Credit: Abdul Rahman/Gulf News Archives