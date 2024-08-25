Dubai: Two Emirati men were among the four fatalities in a hiking accident involving a 16-member multinational team in Oman.

Khalid Al Mansouri and Salem Al Jarraf lost their lives when their group was caught in flash floods while navigating a narrow valley in Wadi Qasha’a, Nizwa, which quickly filled with rainwater from sudden heavy rains.

Al Mansouri, a former UAE handball player and javelin champion, and Al Jarraf, a dedicated adventurer, were both well-known for their passion for adventure sports.

Funeral prayers were held in Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah after their bodies were repatriated from Oman.

According to the Royal Oman Police, five members of the hiking group were swept away by the flash floods, which resulted in the death of one Omani citizen and three other Arab nationals, two of whom were Emirati.

One individual is said to be in critical condition. The injured were transported by police aircraft to Nizwa Reference Hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The Civil Defence and Ambulance Authority in Oman, in collaboration with local citizens, conducted rescue operations, recovering four bodies and taking four others to the hospital with injuries ranging from moderate to severe.