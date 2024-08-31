Abu Dhabi: To help applicants of UAE’s amnesty on visa and residency violations, officials have announced that the call centre 600522222 can handle inquiries in 20 languages, in addition to 19 other channels for assistance open 24 hours a day.

The announcement came ahead of the start of the two-month amnesty, which starts tomorrow, September 1. During this grace period, people who have fines related to expired visas, overstaying, residency violations, or incomplete travel documents, can amend their status or exit the UAE without fines or penalties.

The call centre will be operated by the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security (ICP) to answer questions from the public 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

ICP stated that, in cooperation with the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE), it has provided trained cadres who have been assigned the task of responding to public inquiries in 20 different languages, which contributes to conveying information in a correct and accurate manner to all segments of the public.

ICP explained that categories eligible for the amnesty include residency violators, visa violators, those included in the administrative lists, and foreigners born in the country whose guardian has not established residency for them within four months from the date of birth.

The Authority pointed out that the process of responding to inquiries will not be limited to the call center, but rather the Authority has allocated 19 channels, including social media, live chat, email, in-person customer service centres, and others.

The ICP called on violators of the residency law to take advantage of the grace period granted to them by the UAE government, and rectify their illegal status by obtaining a new residency, or leaving the country, as no fines will be imposed on them, nor will they be barred from applying to re-enter the UAE.

The Authority urged violators not to wait until the last moments of the amnesty and called on them to begin procedures as soon as the amnesty starts.

Lost passports

The Authority appreciated the cooperation shown by the embassies and diplomatic and their keenness to facilitate the procedures for issuing and renewing the necessary identification documents for violators among its citizens who wish to benefit from the grace period, so that they can complete their transactions, amend their status, or leave for their home countries.

According to the Authority, if a violator has lost his or her passport, the procedures in effect in the emirate of Abu Dhabi require them to submit a request to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Abu Dhabi through the smart system, in order to be granted an extract of the residence details and a certificate stating that the passport is lost, so they can then obtain a travel document.

The travel document issued by embassies and consulates for violators wishing to leave the country will be valid for use provided that the data matches the data of the residence details’ extract, on condition that there is no circular stating that the passport has been detained for a legal reason.

Violators may report the loss of their passport to the competent authorities, and based on this report, the regular procedures for obtaining an alternative travel document will be followed.

In the lead up to the amnesty, the ICP held meetings with embassies and consulates in the UAE about the plans and procedures related to settling the status of violators within the specified period.