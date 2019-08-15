From the first day of Eid Al Adha, the ERC distributed offerings through its foreign offices and UAE embassies across 78 countries, aiding a total of 183,419 people. Fahad Abdul Rahman Bin Sultan, the ERC deputy secretary-general for Development and International Cooperation, said the ERC had widened its scope of overseas beneficiaries this year by reinforcing its efforts internationally and providing the best services to its targeted categories of those in need. Particular focus was given to those living in harsh conditions. Bin Sultan added that the ERC planned further expansion in areas affected by disasters and crisis.