Ajman: His Highness Shaikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Member of the Supreme Council, and Ruler of Ajman honoured the achievements of 177 graduates from the Gulf Medical University (GMU).
The degrees were awarded at the 15th convocation ceremony held on November 26 at the Emirates Hospitality Centre, Al Jurf, Ajman.
Shaikh Humaid presented the graduation certificates to a total of 177 graduates of the University this year belonging to 37 different nationalities. The graduates received degrees in various branches of medicine.
Congratulating the graduates on their achievement, Shaikh Humaid urged them to continue their specialised studies and excel in their careers, and advised them to utilise the knowledge to help the society and the nation.
Addressing the Emirati graduates, Shaikh Humaid told the graduates that they are a source of honour to the country.
During the ceremony, Dr Thumbay Moideen, Founder, President Board of Trustees, Gulf Medical University (GMU) said GMU is now into its 21st year of operation and is now among the most in demand in the region as a private medical university, besides being a well-known brand.
“The Gulf Medical University now collaborates with over 70 institutions across the world and has taken steps to include innovative and path breaking educational initiatives under the leadership of our chancellor.”
Dr Moideen thanked Shaikh Humaid for the government’s continuous support to the institution and assured that GMU was on track to emerge as a leading full-fledged and research-based university in the region.
The Chancellor of GMU, Hossam Hamdy said that the number of colleges under GMU has reached six and the number of the undergraduate and the postgraduate programmes has increased from 15 to 25.
He added that GMU established for the first time in a private university an integrated system of healthcare and academia thus improving the level of health services, education and scientific research.
“The Institute of Precision Medicine leads the scientific research. We are proud that a research has been accepted in nature in collaboration with France. During this year, the University signed and activated more than ten international agreements with major international universities,” said Hamdy.