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UAE President receives written message from President of Belarus, delivered by Special Envoy

Leaders exchange greetings, affirm commitment to progress and shared prosperity

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UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets Viktor Lukashenko, Special Envoy of the Belarusian President, who conveyed to him the greetings of Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, regarding bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen cooperation in support of mutual interests.
UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets Viktor Lukashenko, Special Envoy of the Belarusian President, who conveyed to him the greetings of Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, regarding bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen cooperation in support of mutual interests.
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ABU DHABI: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a written message from His Excellency Alexander Lukashenko, President of the Republic of Belarus, regarding bilateral relations and ways to further strengthen cooperation in support of mutual interests.

The message was delivered during a meeting with Viktor Lukashenko, Special Envoy of the Belarusian President, who conveyed to His Highness the greetings of His Excellency Alexander Lukashenko and his wishes for the UAE’s continued progress and prosperity.

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His Highness asked him to convey his greetings to His Excellency Alexander Lukashenko, along with his wishes for further development and prosperity for Belarus and its people.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region; H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence; and a number of sheikhs and officials.

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