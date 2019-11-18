Umm Al Quwain: Around 170 people were evacuated during a fire at a residential building in the Al Hamra area of Umm Al Quwain on Sunday.

Colonel Dr. Salim Hamad Bin Hamdah, Director of Umm Al Quwain Civil Defence said the operation room received reports of a fire at about 8.15pm. Rescue teams evacuated around 170 people from the building and neighbouring premises.

Hamdah said the situation was not helped by adaptations that had been made to the older property without permission from the authorities, which made it difficult for firefighters to tackle the blaze.