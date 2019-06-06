Bus with Omani number plate was carrying 31 passengers of different nationalities

Image Credit: Twitter/Dubai Police

Dubai: At least 17 people died and nine others were seriously injured in a road crash involving a tourist bus on Mohammad Bin Zayed road in Dubai on Thursday, Dubai Police said.

The tourists bus with Omani number plate was carrying 31 passengers of different nationalities and crashed in to a signboard at Al Rashidiya exit towards the metro station at 5:40pm.

According to Dubai Police, 17 people were killed and nine others were injured and transferred to Rashid Hospital.