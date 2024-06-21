Dubai: As many as 1,500 new food establishments opened in Dubai since the beginning of this year until the end of May, a senior official has revealed.

Sultan Al Taher, director of the Food Safety Department at Dubai Municipality, said the total number of food establishments in the emirate now stands at 26,000.

The new food establishments have also been registered in the smart inspection system, which plans inspection visits automatically based on round-the-clock risk assessment, he added.

Al Taher had made the announcement on the sidelines of the recent Dubai Food Safety Forum, organised by Dubai Municipality coinciding with World Food Safety Day (June 7).

The director had reaffirmed the Municipality’s continuous monitoring of all food establishments and food imports to ensure they meet food safety standards.