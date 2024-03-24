Dubai: Dubai Municipality has issued a set of guidelines to ensure the safety of food delivery orders.
Taking to social media to raise greater awareness about food safety, the civic authority yesterday urged the public to keep a few basic principles in mind when ordering food through food delivery apps.
To begin with, it said, “Order food from nearby restaurants so that it is delivered within half an hour to enjoy a fresh and safe meal.”
When receiving the order, make sure the hot food is deparated from cold food, at appropriate temperatures. Dubai Municipality has laid out very strict guidelines to regulate the transportation of hot foods and cold foods. As a general rule, the insulation boxes used for transportation of hot foods should be capable of keeping the food hot above 60 degrees Celsius during the entire duration of loading, transportation and storage until delivery.
Thirdly, cooked or refrigerated food should not be left at room temperature for more than two hours after receiving it. Reason: Leaving food out for too long at room temperature can cause bacteria to grow and cause possible illness.
Food should not be stored in the refrigerator for too long either, and should be enjoyed on the same or next day, the Municipality said.
And last but not least, it is prudent to order just the required amount of food to avoid food waste, it added.