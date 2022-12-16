It is continuing with its strategic aim to draw in the top national workforce and providing them with training and professional assistance and qualifying them in order to raise the calibre of the local workforce and foster economic growth of the UAE.

The move, which comes in line with the Emiratisation policy in the UAE and Dubai’s future vision, will further improve the Municipality’s human capital, as well as enhance the workforce skills and competencies.

Dawoud Al Hajri, Director-General, Dubai Municipality, said: “The Municipality seeks to provide new opportunities for Emirati competencies and instil the young spirit in its human cadres, as a key pillar for increasing the Emiratisation rate.”

‘Principles of the 50’

He said this comes in line with strengthening one of the initiatives of the ‘Principles of the 50’, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which primarily focuses on the importance of human capital as a major driver of future growth, and the need to attract skilled talents and professionals.

Al Hajri added: “We are extremely delighted to welcome 150 young Emirati talents with diverse engineering and scientific backgrounds to our workforce. We believe that this move will empower our specialised national cadre and assist the Municipality in its mission to deliver the best services and plan and carry out quality projects in Dubai.”

The Municipality hired new staff in a variety of disciplines, including engineering fields such as architectural, civil, electromechanical and electrical engineering, as well as a number of veterinarians.

Phased process

Dubai Municipality had launched the ‘Careers of the Future’ initiative in September during the ‘Ru’ya Careers UAE Redefined’ job fair. The first phase of this initiative aims to draw in as well as sponsor 45 candidates, by providing them various opportunities for training and development in coordination with the private sector.