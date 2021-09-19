Dubai: A total of 15 new mosques have been inaugurated in different parts of Ras Al Khaimah, the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Endowments announced on Sunday.
The newly opened mosques include Mohammed bin Zayed City, Al-Dhait South, Al Rifaa, Seeh Al Ghab, Al Zahraa, Al Rams (Dayat) Masafi, Khalifa City, Al Mairid, Shamal (Ghailan), Al Kharan, and Jalfar, with the capacity to accommodate around 200 to 1000 worshippers each.
The opening of mosques comes in line with Awgqaf's strategic plan to expand the construction of mosques in the newly built residential areas and renovate and rebuild the old mosques.
The new mosques are built in accordance with the Islamic architectural style, mixed with originality and civilization and with modernization and urban development witnessing all over the country.