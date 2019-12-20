Dubai: Fifteen female employees of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) were recently honoured for participating in volunteering initiatives abroad.
DEWA managing director and chief executive officer, Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer bestowed the employees with the ‘Bracelet of Tolerance’ in recognition of their efforts.
The honoured staff participated in volunteer projects and missions outside the UAE organised by UAE Water Aid Foundation, Suqia, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in partnership with DEWA, to implement sustainable development.
Volunteering missions were carried out in Africa, Asia and South America.
Al Tayer said that the UAE was now reaping the fruits of seeds first sown by its Founding Father, the late Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was an advocate in women’s empowerment, and that these values had been continued by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.
“Her Highness Shaikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), Mother of the Nation, is committed to ensuring Emirati women are a symbol of the active patriot, who instil the noble values of patience, understanding, love, tolerance and loyalty in their children and society members,” he added.
Al Tayer also pointed out that DEWA strives to be one of the largest contributors to supporting the integrated and sustainable system of volunteerism in Dubai and the UAE, through its continuous work to promote the value of volunteerism and community cohesion. DEWA has also launched a volunteering programme through a dedicated section on its internal portal, so that employees can select the programmes and initiatives that best meet their interests, capabilities, and schedules. DEWA is cooperating with a number of government and private entities to roll out these initiatives, with the aim of promoting volunteerism among the youth.