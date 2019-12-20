Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity & Water Authority (DEWA), honoured 15 DEWA female employees who participated in volunteering initiatives abroad. Al Tayer bestowed the employees with the "Bracelet of Tolerance" in recognition of their efforts to promote tolerance among communities and participation in voluntary initiatives abroad. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Fifteen female employees of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) were recently honoured for participating in volunteering initiatives abroad.

DEWA managing director and chief executive officer, Saeed Mohammad Al Tayer bestowed the employees with the ‘Bracelet of Tolerance’ in recognition of their efforts.

The honoured staff participated in volunteer projects and missions outside the UAE organised by UAE Water Aid Foundation, Suqia, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, in partnership with DEWA, to implement sustainable development.

Volunteering missions were carried out in Africa, Asia and South America.

Al Tayer said that the UAE was now reaping the fruits of seeds first sown by its Founding Father, the late Shaikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was an advocate in women’s empowerment, and that these values had been continued by President His Highness Shaikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

“Her Highness Shaikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women’s Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), Mother of the Nation, is committed to ensuring Emirati women are a symbol of the active patriot, who instil the noble values of patience, understanding, love, tolerance and loyalty in their children and society members,” he added.