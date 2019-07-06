Network covers over 16,000 entities including commercial centres, shops, mosques and more

The installation of cameras is part of the ‘Himaya’ (protection) project. Image Credit: Courtesy: RAK Police

Ras Al Khaimah: As many as 135,780 CCTV cameras have been installed in more than 16,000 vital establishments in Ras Al Khaimah.

The network of closed circuit television cameras — working 24 hours a day, seven days a week — is set to prevent crime and bolster security, said authorities.

The move is part of a Ras Al Khaimah Police project dubbed “Himaya”, which means “Protection” in Arabic.

Details of the project were revealed in February 2016 by Major-General Ali Abdullah Bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police.

Maj Gen Al Nuaimi then said there would be no opting out of the programme.

The CCTV installations would be mandatory in all locations identified as desirable by authorities.

The cameras were installed in 16,082 entities including government departments, business premises, residential compounds, parking lots, mosques, vital premises and hotels, bridges, banks, gold shops, and schools were also placed under digital surveillance. Public transport vehicles and taxis will be equipped with cameras in the last stages of the project.

The cameras were to meet specifications and store digital images for up to 90 days, he said.

Only the police will be allowed to examine the cameras in case of any crime, Maj Gen Al Nuaimi said.

Brigadier Jamal Ahmad Al Tair, head of the General Resources Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, on Saturday said a total of 135,780 camera have been installed in 16,082 entities, including commercial centres, shops, establishments, government departments, public institutions, mosques, hospitals, schools, hotels, rest houses, jewellery shops, villas, as well as residential towers and buildings.

“This is a record achievement that reflects a complete awareness of the importance of the Himaya system.”

Brig Al Tair said the move is in line with a comprehensive plan to use modern technology systems to enhance security. The new system helps detect and curb crimes, track and catch criminals in record time.

The RAK Police have so far accredited 104 service providers targeted for the job following a big number of intensive courses.

A total of 4,150 engineers and technicians have been trained and qualified to deal with the system specifications, so they can professionally sell and install the CCTV cameras in all buildings across the emirate.