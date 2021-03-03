Sharjah: The security inspection teams in charge of following up the implementation of the precautionary measures in the Emirate of Sharjah violated 13 people for not adhering to the precautionary measures to combat COVID-19. The move is part of the intensive preventive efforts undertaken by the competent authorities in the state to limit the spread of the coronavirus.
During the team’s inspection visits, people were fined for gathering in one of the unlicensed sandy squares in Sharjah to play cricket, and for violating the preventive and precautionary measures taken by the competent authorities.
The Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team stated that the security inspection teams continue their inspection rounds intensively to monitor the commitment of individuals to the precautionary measures, and to take deterrent legal measures against violators of the requirements, standards and procedures.
The local team stressed the need to adhere to the precautionary measures, and to report any violation by commercial establishments or individuals, through the designated channels — call centre 901, or the Guard service via the Sharjah Police application, or by Email: covid19@shjpolice.gov.ae.