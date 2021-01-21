Dubai: As many as 1.3million passengers have travelled from the UAE to India during the COVID-19 pandemic, India’s Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan, who is currently on an official visit here, said on Thursday.
He said almost 1.15million passengers have also returned to the UAE so far.
“We are seeing a gap of only around 150,000 people (in those who flew to India and those who returned) as of now,” the minister told media during an interaction at the Indian Consulte in Dubai.
More to follow