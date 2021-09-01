Photo for illustrative purposes only Image Credit: Pixabay

Abu Dhabi: A 12-centimetre cyst was successfully removed from the ovaries of a 13-year-old patient in Abu Dhabi, the Mediclinic Airport Road Hospital said in a statement.

The patient was admitted to hospital, complaining of severe intermittent pain in her lower abdomen. Investigations revealed a large cyst that contained more than half a litre of fluid. The patient was also found to be showing signs of twisted ovary, in which the ovary twists on the tissues supporting it. If this continues, it can cut off blood supply to the organ and permanently damage it.

Early intervention

As early intervention is critical in such cases, Dr Amer Elbaba, consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at the hospital, decided to carry out an emergency laparoscopic surgery to remove the cyst and treat the suspected twisted ovary.

Unusual cyst

Dr Amer Elbaba

“The patient was found to have a condition called teratoma, also referred to as dermoid cyst. It is usually a well-encapsulated tumour that may contain tissue normally found in the brain, liver or lungs. In some cases, there have been reports of hair, teeth and bones appearing in a teratoma. In her case, we found hair and fat, but no bones or teeth. Unfortunately, the tumour was large, and had caused the ovary to twist over its main blood supply. The patient would have lost her ovary, if we had not acted swiftly and repaired her ovary in a timely manner, Dr Elbaba said.

“Unfortunately, most ovarian teratomas have no symptoms until they start to cause complications. Pain and bloating can be symptoms of ovarian teratomas,” the doctor explained.

Successful removal