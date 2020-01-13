Dubai: The Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture of the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department in Dubai has announced that 1,248 students from 49 nationalities across six continents have benefited from the courses organised by the Department of Students’ Affairs at the centre in 2019. The centre’s data indicated that the students were between nine and 72 years of age, which underscores the inclusive nature of its courses. The courses organised by the Department of Students’ Affairs last year included special courses for residents of the UAE, including Filipinos, Pakistanis, Indians, Singaporeans, French, Turkish and Ethiopian nationals. Furthermore, New Muslims courses, the Ramadan Forum, Children Summer courses, and Student’s Needs courses were also held. All the courses witnessed the interest of students from various cultural and religious backgrounds, seeking to learn more about the tolerance of Islam and Islamic culture. Hind Mohammed Lootah, Director of the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Islamic Culture, stressed that the message of the centre is civilisational and humanitarian at its core. It seeks to promote tolerance and a moderate Islam, as well as to introduce residents to the richness of the Arabic and Islamic civilisation.