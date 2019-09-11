ABU DHABI: IDP Education, an international education services provider in the UAE, is holding its largest education fair at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel and Conference Centre on September 27 and at InterContinental Hotel Abu Dhabi the next day between 3pm and 9pm.
The fair will be hosting over 110 universities from countries such as Canada, New Zealand, USA, Australia, UK and Ireland to help students explore a range of universities and courses on offer at the expo.
As an add-on, the IDP Study Abroad Expo will also be conducting several seminars such as IELTS Masterclass and things to know about studying abroad. These seminars are designed to help students learn how to make the most out of studying in a foreign country.