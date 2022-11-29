Ras Al Khaimah: As many as 104 police patrols will be deployed on all the vital roads and intersections of Ras Al Khaimah to enhance security and safety and ensure a smooth flow of traffic during the National Day celebrations, police said. All preventive measures prepared by the Civil Defence Department will also be in place to deal with emergencies.
Ras Al Khaimah Police said that all preparations have been completed to usher in the UAE National Day, through integration with strategic partners in the emirate.
More patrols will be deployed at all tourist spots and other sites to instantly respond to emergencies, police said. As many as 104 traffic and security patrols have been allocated to secure all events and to ensure smooth flow of traffic on all internal roads as well as highways of the emirate.
Ras Al Khaimah Police appealed to all members of the society to adhere to laws and regulations and directives issued by the authorities to maintain public safety. The public has been urged to follow the official social media accounts of Ras Al Khaimah Police to stay updated on all alerts and instructions during the holiday peroid.
Police said the public should contact 999 for any emergencies 901 for all non-emergency cases.