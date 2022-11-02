Dubai: The 100th draw of the Mahzooz Draw in Dubai saw as many as 38 people sharing the second prize of Dh1,000,000, winning Dh26,316 each after matching four out of five numbers.
Besides the other 1,608 winners who earned Dh350 each as the third prize, two expats originally from Bangladesh won Dh100,000 each in the weekly raffle draw.
Shirajul, a 33-year-old Bangladeshi delivery worker who had previously resided briefly in the UAE from 2008 to 2011, relocated from Qatar to Fujairah lately.
“Considering that I have only participated in Mahzooz a total of 10 times, I was shocked to learn that I had won. I lost my job due to the pandemic two years ago, so I was facing a lot of financial constraints. I am sure this windfall will significantly improve my life.” Shirajul, who is overjoyed to have won something for the first time in his life, said. “I’ll use this money to travel to Nepal and the Maldives with my family.”
Rajibul, a 38-year-old mechanical engineer who has been living in the UAE for the past 14 years, had begun to lose hope of winning, as he had participated numerous times in the draw. But he received the email from Mahzooz informing him of his win and as he points out, he learned the lesson that patience is a virtue. Rajibul immediately logged into his Mahzooz account and saw he was rewarded with Dh100,000. “I’ve been participating in Mahzooz regularly, and I was starting to lose faith, but I was delighted when I received the great news from Mahzooz. My efforts have finally paid off,” he commented.