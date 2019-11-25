Sharjah Police call on vehicle owners to smake most of the offer

Sharjah: As many as 100,000 traffic violations have been paid for since the Sharjah Police announced a 50 per cent discount on fines in October, authorities announced on Monday.

The Sharjah Police called on drivers and vehicle owners who have not yet paid their fines to take advantage of the offer ends January 31, 2020.

Lieutenant Colonel Mohammad Abdullah Alay, Director of Traffic and Patrol Department at Sharjah Police, explained that the reduction covers all kinds of fines issued by the police, including impounding of vehicles.

He stressed that the aim of the decision is to facilitate violators and enable them to settle their fines in addition to renewing and registering their vehicles.

Payments can be made by visiting any police station or customer services centre in Sharjah or through smart applications, Ministry of Interior website or Sahl devices installed in commercial centres, Sharjah University City and American University in Sharjah.