These are Arabic words you can use on a daily basis and can be heard a lot during Ramadan

Image Credit: Supplied

1. Ramadan Kareem

Both 'Ramadan Kareem' and ‘Ramadan Mubarak’ are common expressions used during the month of Ramadan. Both mean “have a blessed or generous Ramadan”.

Did you know that the appropriate response to 'Ramadan Kareem' is ‘Allahu Akram’? It means “God is much more generous”.

2. Al Salam Alaikum

This is a widely used Arabic greeting, which means “peace be upon you,” and it is very common in the Middle East to extend hospitality and friendship. It can be used when entering a home, office or even supermarket. The phrase is not specific to any religion. This greeting can be used by both men and women, accompanied by a hug, a handshake, or two kisses.

3. Insha’Allah

This means "God willing" or "if God wills" commonly used by Muslims and Arabic speakers of different religions. Use this phrase when you plan something and want it to work out, but know that it will only happen if God wills it.

Example: "Will you be coming over for Iftar tomorrow night?"

"Yes, Insha'Allah"

4. Masha’Allah

It means "what Allah wants, He gives" or "God has willed" and used often upon hearing good news. Muslims, even non-Arabs, use this phrase to greet friends or family when they have been blessed with something and sometimes overused.

Example: "You're eyes are so pretty Masha'Allah"

5. Emta El Maghreb?

The phrase you will most likely hear all day while people are fasting, which means "What time will the maghreb prayers take place?"

The fourth formal daily prayer takes place just after sunset. Iftar literally means “break fast” and marks the end of the day of fasting.

6. Suhour

Each morning before sunrise, Muslims engage in a pre-fast meal called 'suhour'. Afterwards, they start their fast with the Fajr prayers. Suhoor is usually made up of breakfast food to keep you energised throughout the day.

Check out our recommendations for a healthy suhour meal here

7. Sayem?

In order to inquire whether someone is taking part in Ramadan, some Muslims will ask "Are you fasting?"

8. Tarawih

These are the night time prayers performed during this month. Tawarwih prayers are not compulsory, but they are performed by many Muslims.

9. Eid Mubarak

Eid means a Muslim festival or celebration and Mubarak means blessed. Together it means blessed celebration and used as a greeting to mark the end of the month of Ramadan where a three-day festivity follows.

10. Allahu Akbar

This means "God is the greatest". This is the first phrase spoken in the call for prayer and our Muslim friends use it when they agree with something they hear or when they see something beautiful.

Other words you can use:

Hello - Marhaba

Please - Law samaht

Thank you - Shukran

Goodbye - Maa’ assalama

Yes - Na’am

No - La

Excuse me- Afwan or Iza samaht

One - Wahid

Two - Ethnin

Three - Thalatha

Four - Arba'a

Five - Khamsa

Six - Setta

Seven - Saba'a

Eight - Thamaneya

Nine - Tes'a