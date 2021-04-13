The initiative brings the UAE's global humanitarian role to the fore with the advent of Ramadan Image Credit: Twitter/ Courtesy: @HamdanBinZayed

Every Ramadan, the UAE underscores its deep-rooted tradition of philanthropy and giving back to humanity with a variety of noble initiatives that bring relief and respite to millions of people around the world.

This year, it has set that benchmark even higher — with one of the world’s biggest free food distributions initiatives announced for the blessed month.

The UAE’s massive ‘100 Million Meals’ campaign will not only bring succour for the hungry with free meals in 20 countries across the region, but also bring the country’s global humanitarian role to the fore with the advent of Ramadan.

Launched by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, the campaign will provide food parcels for the vulnerable in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

As noted by Shaikh Mohammad, more than 50 million people are battling hunger only four hours away from the UAE — and humanitarian organisations, companies, private and public entities as well as citizens and residents must join forces to take urgent action, for distributing food is the best thing to do to bring us close to the month of fasting.

It is imperative for everyone to strictly follow the rules and observe the month of piety and blessings with a spirit of responsibility — we simply cannot afford to let our guard down as we fight our way out of the pandemic - Gulf News

This is especially critical this year since the Covid-19 pandemic has pushed many people and societies into deep economic distress. With 820 million people undernourished globally, including 52 million in the Middle East and North Africa region, help is possible for as little as Dh10 to fund 10 meals through a dedicated website set up for the campaign.

Generous support

As with all the UAE’s previous humanitarian initiatives such as the $1-million “Sukia” programme for water aid or the Noor Dubai project, a massive gesture such as this can only be fully successful with broad public contribution — and undoubtedly the UAE’s people and companies will generously support the rallying cry like in the past and join efforts to bring food to an empty stomach and joy and blessings in abundance.

Ramadan is indeed the time to spread the spirit of compassion and generosity — but this time it also comes amid the coronavirus pandemic, thereby requiring greater vigilance from all. While observing the month, people should avoid social gatherings, say no to iftar tents, and be mindful while going for prayers.

The authorities have laid out extensive precautionary guidelines, prepared mosques for prayers, and reduced the duration of the Friday sermon to ensure the safety of worshippers.