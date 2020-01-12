Sharjah: A 21-year-old Emirati motorist was killed and another person was seriously injured on Sunday afternoon after the vehicle they were in smashed into a lamp post on Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Road from Sharjah heading toward Ajman, police said.

Rapid action by the Police Air Wing helped save the life of the injured Emirati who is undergoing treatment at Al Qasimi Hospital.

Police said the operation room received a call at 1.30pm, saying a vehicle had rammed into lamp post. The driver was driving at a high speed and lack of caution during rainy weather had resulted in the accident. Sharjah Police urged drivers to keep within speed limits and abide by traffic laws and regulations at all times, especially during unstable weather .