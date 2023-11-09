1 Billion Followers Summit: 3,000 influencers, content creators, creatives to descend upon Dubai

Dubai: The world’s largest conference for content creators and creation, the 1 Billion Followers Summit, will hold its second edition in January of next year in Dubai.

The UAE’s top hub for content creation, hosted by New Media Academy, the first digital media institution of its kind in the Middle East, will take place on January 10–11, 2024, at the Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future in Dubai.

3,000 influencers, creatives, and content producers

The largest event of its kind globally, the Summit is bringing together over 3,000 content creators, influencers and creatives from all around the globe, including 100 expert speakers.

They will address and inspire over 1 billion people around the world and discuss new media’s role in supporting economies and contributing to sustainable development agendas.

Over the course of 2 days, the 1 Billion Followers Summit turns into one massive interactive workshop, where renowned content creators share their knowledge and expertise with new influencers and emerging creatives.

Shaping the future

With a vision of shaping the future of digital content and new media globally, the Summit offers a platform to share knowledge, and extend partnerships and collaborations among influencers, content producers and various social media platforms.

The event will host several discussion panels and sessions to address how to transform new content creators into influencers, how to create meaningful and sustainable content, what skills ensure continuity across social media platforms and what tools and methods constitute successful content that positively adds to digital platforms.

Alia Al Hammadi, CEO of the New Media Academy, said: “Through the 1 Billion Followers Summit, we aim to unite content creators, change makers, and thought leaders to address pressing global issues that impact both the present and the future of our world."

Global hub

“The event also serves as a platform for content creators, social media platforms, and digital content production companies to exchange insights, fostering partnerships that align with the UAE’s strategy of becoming a global hub for creative industries and talents.”