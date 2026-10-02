Ampersand Beach House will be the first purpose-built Colbert Collection property in Dubai
Dubai: Minor Hotels will open a 111-key boutique hotel on Dubai Islands in late 2029, marking the debut of its Colbert Collection brand in the waterfront development.
The hotel, named Ampersand Beach House, will feature guestrooms, suites, pool terrace suites, dining venues, rooftop leisure facilities and wellness spaces.
The signing expands Minor Hotels’ UAE portfolio as Dubai continues to add hospitality projects across its waterfront destinations.
The property will be the first purpose-built hotel under Colbert Collection. The brand will make its initial Dubai entry later this year when Dukes The Palm Dubai Hotel joins the portfolio following a renovation and repositioning programme.
Ampersand Beach House will be developed around a boutique hospitality concept, with contemporary architecture, personalised service and lifestyle facilities aimed at international visitors and Dubai residents.
NOUMA will manage the project, while MIMAR will oversee architectural and engineering consultancy. London-based Sundukovy Sisters Design Studio will handle the interiors.
The hotel will bring the Ampersand name from London to Dubai. Its London property has operated for more than a decade.
Amir Golbarg, Chief Operating Officer for Minor Hotels Middle East and Africa, said Dubai Islands offered opportunities for design-led hospitality projects. "We are delighted to welcome the Ampersand team as a valued partner and to continue expanding our luxury portfolio with projects that bring something truly distinctive to the market," he added.
The development is part of Dubai’s wider expansion of waterfront residential, leisure and hospitality infrastructure.
Anton Fedun, financial and strategic adviser to Ampersand Beach House, said the project would focus on a quieter luxury concept rather than conventional high-profile hotel design. "We wanted to deliver something that is not yet present in Dubai's hotel scene: a hotel that lets guests step away from the typical bold luxury and into a refined world of barefoot luxury, with a feeling of peace, harmony and island holiday," he quipped.
The signing adds to Minor Hotels’ regional expansion plans. The group operates or has under development more than 640 hotels, resorts and branded residences across 67 countries.
Dubai Islands is being developed as a waterfront destination with residential, hospitality and leisure components. Ampersand Beach House is scheduled to open as the area’s hotel offering continues to expand.
The project’s 2029 opening timeline places it among the longer-term additions to Dubai’s growing hotel pipeline.