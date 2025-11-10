GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 29°C
PRAYER TIMES
BUSINESS
BUSINESS
Business /
Property

Prestige One, Hilton sign first waterfront Hilton Residences in the UAE

Prestige One and Hilton launch the region’s first waterfront Hilton Residences in Dubai

Last updated:
Nivetha Dayanand, Assistant Business Editor
1 MIN READ
Daniel Wakeling, Vice President Development Luxury & Residential, EMEA of Hilton and Ajmal Saifi, CEO of Prestige One Developments
Daniel Wakeling, Vice President Development Luxury & Residential, EMEA of Hilton and Ajmal Saifi, CEO of Prestige One Developments
Supplied

Dubai: Prestige One Developments has signed an agreement with Hilton to develop the first standalone Hilton Residences on a waterfront site in the Middle East and Africa.The project introduces Hilton’s flagship Hilton Hotels and Resorts residential brand to one of Dubai’s most prominent shoreline districts.

Located on a prime waterfront plot, the tower will rise more than 40 floors and offer views of the Dubai skyline and Palm Jumeirah. The residences will include one, two and three-bedroom homes along with a select number of penthouses. The development will feature a range of private amenities and tailored services aligned with Hilton’s long-standing standards of consistency and quality.

Part of a larger waterfront district

The development sits within a new mixed-use waterfront zone that will include marina precincts, leisure promenades and direct connectivity to major corridors such as Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai. Residents will have shoreline access and a mix of community spaces that combine the energy of the city with the quieter character of the coast.

The agreement reinforces Prestige One’s strategy of selecting high-value land plots and developing residential projects with a strong lifestyle component. The company has been expanding its presence in Dubai’s competitive development landscape by pairing premium locations.

Nivetha DayanandAssistant Business Editor
Related Topics:
Dubai property

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

Left: Jesus Hernandez, SVP EMEA, AVEVA; Right: Jesus Hernandez, SVP EMEA, AVEVA.

CONNECT platform by AVEVA empower UAE's Net Zero 2050

2m read
Cloudfresh wins Asana’s EMEA Partner of the Year award

Cloudfresh wins Asana’s EMEA Partner of the Year award

2m read
The Dubai Waterfront Market is a vital centre for both wholesale trade and everyday shoppers

Dubai Waterfront Market: Fresh food, unbeatable prices

3m read
A file photo of visitors at the Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton. More UAE travellers are seeking culturally immersive experiences.

New trend alert: Gulf travellers opt for ‘Whycations’

2m read