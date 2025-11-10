Prestige One, Hilton sign first waterfront Hilton Residences in the UAE

Prestige One and Hilton launch the region’s first waterfront Hilton Residences in Dubai
Dubai: Prestige One Developments has signed an agreement with Hilton to develop the first standalone Hilton Residences on a waterfront site in the Middle East and Africa.The project introduces Hilton’s flagship Hilton Hotels and Resorts residential brand to one of Dubai’s most prominent shoreline districts.
Located on a prime waterfront plot, the tower will rise more than 40 floors and offer views of the Dubai skyline and Palm Jumeirah. The residences will include one, two and three-bedroom homes along with a select number of penthouses. The development will feature a range of private amenities and tailored services aligned with Hilton’s long-standing standards of consistency and quality.
The development sits within a new mixed-use waterfront zone that will include marina precincts, leisure promenades and direct connectivity to major corridors such as Sheikh Zayed Road and Downtown Dubai. Residents will have shoreline access and a mix of community spaces that combine the energy of the city with the quieter character of the coast.
The agreement reinforces Prestige One’s strategy of selecting high-value land plots and developing residential projects with a strong lifestyle component. The company has been expanding its presence in Dubai’s competitive development landscape by pairing premium locations.
