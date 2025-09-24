Prime Estates breaks ground for luxury villa project in District One

With this project, Prime Estates bets on the UAE’s $94-billion luxury market surge
Dubai’s District One, MBR City, is set to welcome a bespoke luxury villa developed by Prime Estates. The company hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, September 22 in the presence of guests and media.
Prime Estates, a leading luxury real estate brand, offers comprehensive project development and management services in a market that has seen remarkable growth. It is betting on Dubai’s unprecedented demand for luxury real estate, driven by global wealth migration, with more than 6,700 millionaires relocating last year.
According to reports, the UAE luxury residential real estate market stood at $45.1 billion (Dh165.6 billion) in 2025 and is projected to climb to $70.9 billion by 2030. Meanwhile, the scale of villa appreciation is unmatched by any other category, with some communities registering gains of up to 92 per cent over the past three years, making it an attractive investment.
Prime Estates’ comprehensive approach spans land acquisition, concept development, design, execution, sales, and marketing, ensuring the highest return on investment for clients. The company's comprehensive project management and supervision service is perfectly positioned to serve the city's expanding high-net-worth client base, as luxury real estate agencies increasingly expand into full-scope project consulting to meet sophisticated investor needs.
"Today's groundbreaking ceremony marks a key milestone, and I am immensely proud of the trust our client has placed in us,” says Kundan Choudhary, Founder and CEO of Prime Estates. “As we know, Dubai continues to grow as a global hub for luxury real estate, as a government-vision-led, ultra-modern city attracting more and more global elite. This reflects our commitment to offering comprehensive solutions with precision, exclusivity, and maximising value for our clients. Through our turnkey development management approach, we transform visions into reality while delivering world-class living experiences that align with our clients’ tastes and imagination."
Located in the master development District One, which houses the world’s largest man-made 7-km Crystal Lagoon, the villa is custom-designed to offer a luxurious and exclusive living experience, surrounded by world-class amenities. It offers residents a serene waterfront living with direct access to swimming, paddleboarding, kayaking, and other non-motorised aquatic leisure activities. The development brings together phenomenal features like a 14km boardwalk shoreline, a widespread area dedicated to 60 per cent green spaces, and over 8.4km of scenic cycling and running tracks sheltered by tree-lined avenues looping seamlessly around the community.
This content comes from Reach by Gulf News, which is the branded content team of GN Media.