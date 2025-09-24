Prime Estates breaks ground for luxury villa project in District One

Dubai’s District One, MBR City, is set to welcome a bespoke luxury villa developed by Prime Estates. The company hosted a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, September 22 in the presence of guests and media.

Prime Estates, a leading luxury real estate brand, offers comprehensive project development and management services in a market that has seen remarkable growth. It is betting on Dubai’s unprecedented demand for luxury real estate, driven by global wealth migration, with more than 6,700 millionaires relocating last year.

According to reports, the UAE luxury residential real estate market stood at $45.1 billion (Dh165.6 billion) in 2025 and is projected to climb to $70.9 billion by 2030. Meanwhile, the scale of villa appreciation is unmatched by any other category, with some communities registering gains of up to 92 per cent over the past three years, making it an attractive investment.

Prime Estates’ comprehensive approach spans land acquisition, concept development, design, execution, sales, and marketing, ensuring the highest return on investment for clients. The company's comprehensive project management and supervision service is perfectly positioned to serve the city's expanding high-net-worth client base, as luxury real estate agencies increasingly expand into full-scope project consulting to meet sophisticated investor needs.