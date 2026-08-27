Zanzibar flavours shape wellness dining at ENVI Paje

What defines her cooking is Zanzibar itself. Known as ‘Spice Island’ and recognised as a blue zone, it offers sun-ripened tropical fruit, ocean-fresh seafood and aromatic spices in abundance, and Karen lets the island and its seasons lead rather than imposing a fixed menu. "It is incredible to have so many fresh ingredients available," she says. "It inspires me to be creative with what is in front of me. The menu is designed to be flexible to what the seasons offer."