Dubai: Dubai’s Emirates airline said it is seeing an increase in interest and bookings since Dubai reopened on July 7, in a sign that the emirate’s tourism industry may be finally making a comeback.
The airline has seen more than 1.6 million searches for Dubai on emirates.com, and a rise in bookings with travelers coming from more than 30 countries, including France, Germany, Malaysia, UK, and US.
“Emirates is working with Dubai Tourism and our other partners on even more attractive travel offers and packages, and we look forward to announcing these offers soon,” the company’s Chief Operating Officer Adel Al Redha said in a statement on Wednesday.
Dubai is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world. Last year, the emirate welcomed 16.7 million visitors, and hosted over hundreds of global meetings and exhibitions, as well as sports and entertainment events.
In a separate statement, Emirates said it expects a busy travel period this weekend for the Eid holiday and instructed passengers to leave early for the airport to avoid potential delays due to traffic congestion.
Dubai’s flagship airline – Emirates - currently serves over 65 cities via its Dubai hub for customers travelling between the Americas, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia Pacific.
Dubai recently updated its entry requirements for inbound travelers. From August 1, COVID-19 PCR tests will be required for all travelers arriving to Dubai or transiting Dubai. Travelers heading to the UK and Europe will also be required to hold a negative PCR test certificate.