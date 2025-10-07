Free things to do with the family in Dubai

Forget the bills – here are some free Dubai specials
Here’s the really good thing about Dubai that no one tells you: you don’t have to break your budget to have some fun with the fam. Whether you are someone who likes visiting places that remind you of the yesteryears, watch water glow and sway in time to the music, or just engage in birdwatching, there’s a place for you.
Here’s a look at some free things to do around the city:
One of the most beautiful things to see in Dubai isn’t the army of steel and glass titans that make up the skyline of the city, but rather that blush that takes over the skies as the sun rises each morning. As the rays of light strike the sands and flake the waters, before the quiet of the night turns into the susurration of the day, sit on the golden sands of one of Dubai’s glorious beaches (like The Beach in JBR) and watch the day come to pass. Dip your toes (or yourself) in the cool water for a refreshing start to your day.
It’s not like you have to drain your budget to enjoy this space, home to yachts and ships. The promenade offers plenty of room for you to stroll as you take in the glittery night sky, the tall buildings that reflect in the calm marina, and the boats that gently rock with the waves. If you feel you have some bucks to extend, get yourself aboard a cruise boat that will show you around the marina while you nibble on Arabic favourites. There are also restaurants lining the promenade if you feel like having a sit. Or, bring your own picnic basket and enjoy the weather, the ambience, and the Dubai skyline’s glow reflecting off the waters.
It doesn't matter if you prefer the sun and sand of a beach or a place under a canopy of green, there’s something for the adventurer in you in Dubai. Kids will particularly enjoy roaming free in parks, with slides and swings providing entertainment – and the occasional duck or squirrel passing by. If you go to Mushrif Park, the Dh3 fee is well returned in the way of fun. There are picnic areas and walking trails, a place you can engage in bird watching, and even designated cycling paths if you feel so inclined.
And watch your cycle graze the well-done path along the Al Qudra lakes. Race along with your pals for a friendly competition or lazily pedal along the road; this quiet, friendly outdoor area provides the calm you need for a ride.
Dubai Mall – the largest in the city – is made for a day of exploration. Whether you want to see the statues of the drivers in the waterfall area, hop around at Level Shoes – which just happens to be the world's largest luxury shoe store spanning over 96,000 square feet – or simply relax and engage in a bout of people watching, there’s something here for you. One of our favourite activities is sitting by the Dubai Aquarium and watching schools of fishes swimming by. From baby sharks to manta rays – and the Nemo fish – there’s plenty to look at. Want to get closer? Now, that’ll cost you some cash; for Dh169 onwards, you can walk through the aquarium and get up close and personal to the water babies.
There are some places in a city that draw you to the past – it’s in the architecture, the food served in the nooks and crannies, the museums (or old stores) that dot the by lanes, and in the people you can see who find themselves greeting people there every day. One such area in Dubai is Al Seef, a 1.8km waterfront promenade along Dubai Creek in the Al Fahidi neighbourhood. Keep an eye out for wall art when in this area, where you’ll also find traditional crafts you can take home. There’s a long list of places to eat, and quite often you’ll find the ancient-looking alleyways light up with activities including live bands and dance shows.
Slip on your Whoop/Fitbit/Garmin watch and get marching into a sight not much different from what people in the country would have seen decades ago. A crush of fragrant spices, a litter of gold, perfume profiles, and more. Your Instagram feed is calling.
The Dubai Fountains are back in business and move with music every day. Get out early for a place of pride from where you can enjoy unfettered access to the dancing jets. You can, of course, pick an eatery with views if you choose, but if you are watching your wallet, there are plenty of spots where you’ll get that super selfie as you shimmy and shake with the crowd. Between 6pm and 11pm, every 30 minutes, every single day, the water sways with the beat. You can also catch afternoon shows at 1pm and 1.30pm from Saturday to Thursday, and slightly later on Fridays at 2pm and 2.30pm.
