Dubai: Skiing, yoga by the pool, and other things to do this week

Planners at the ready now — here are some after-work specials
Now that you have resigned yourself to the Monday blues, it’s time to take a deep gulf of your coffee and look ahead. Planners at the read – what do you feel up to doing? Catching up with the girls? Business lunch with that fun office colleague? Yoga class…we’ve factored it all in so you can have a smooth week full of new experiences in the city.
Give your snow legs a try at Ski Dubai on Monday, men. The icy theme park is offering a Guys' Night pass every Monday that will help you get in that bonding time while setting the tone for the week. A pass will get you access to the Snow park with access to four rides; or, two hours of slope time; or a 60-minute skiing or snowboarding lesson. You also get a discount at Salero or North 28 Restaurant.
Price: From Dh180.
When: Monday, 4pm onwards
Where: Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates
Unlock your potential and clear all the blockages that are negatively impacting your mental state with a session of 9D Beathwork Meditation. You’ll be guided over 120 minutes using soundscapes, including binaural beats, and visualisations to connect with yourself. Signing up? Don’t forget your mat and socks.
Price: From Dh369.
When: 8pm.
Where: Theatre of Digital Art, Souk Madinat Jumeirah Dubai
Catch up with your mates and get a well-needed pick me up mid-week at Jones Social's Daily Social Hour. Tuck into some bites and beverages as you relax and get all the tea you need.
Price: From Dh25 (for a beverage).
When: 5pm-7pm
Where: Jones Social, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Business
Exercise your funny bone with a visit to Dubai Opera this week, where Dubai Comedy Festival is running until October 12. On October 9, you can catch Palestinian-American comedian Mo Amer – best known for Netflix’s MO – talking about family, fatherhood and identity.
Price: From Dh295.
Where: Dubai Opera, Downtown Dubai
Ready to stretch those knots out of your stressed-out shoulders? Jumeirah Burj Al Arab is ready to help with a poolside yoga series at its SAL Beach Club. Led by yoga instructor Adrienne Everett, the session held in the backdrop of beautiful views and a cool morning breeze is sure to calm and rejuvenate. There are only 25 seats available, so book ahead.
Price: Dh250 (per person)
When: Oct 10 and Oct 24, 8.30am
Where: SAL Beach Club
