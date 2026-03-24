UAE’s chess prodigy Safin aims to become youngest world champion

“I want to be the youngest world champion and the youngest grandmaster,” the 11-year-old said when asked about his goals. Currently, the record for the youngest Grandmaster in history is held by Abhimanyu Mishra , who surpassed Sergey Karjakin’s long-standing mark by more than two months.

According to the latest FIDE ratings, Safin is ranked fifth in the world and third in Asia in the Under-12 category. He is currently the top-ranked Under-12 player in the UAE and stands third among all active players in the country, highlighting his status as one of the nation’s brightest young sporting prospects.

Abdulla Murad, an official from the Sharjah Chess and Cultural Club, who has closely monitored Safin’s progress, said, “Safin is a rare talent with exceptional discipline and maturity for his age. What sets him apart is not only his results, but his mindset and commitment to continuous improvement. At Sharjah Chess Club, we believe he has all the qualities needed to reach the very top, and we are proud to support him on this journey.”

“The Sharjah Chess Club has provided me with opportunities for high-level coaching. I would like to thank the UAE Chess Federation, the All India Chess Federation, Delhi Private School Sharjah, my coaches, my family, and everyone who has supported me in my journey. I’m especially grateful to DPS Sharjah for their scholarship and support,” he added.

Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.