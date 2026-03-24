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UAE’s chess prodigy Safin aims to become youngest world champion

11-year-old recently became youngest chess player in region to earn FIDE Master title

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Jai Rai, Assistant Editor
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UAE’s chess prodigy Safin aims to become youngest world champion

Dubai: Years ago, India’s chess prodigy Gukesh Dommaraju spoke in an interview about his dream of becoming the youngest world champion. He turned that vision into reality in 2024 by defeating China’s Ding Liren and claiming the title at just 18.

So when UAE-based young talent Safin Safarullakhan shares a similar ambition, it may sound lofty — but given his progress and determination, he appears to be on a promising path.

“I want to be the youngest world champion and the youngest grandmaster,” the 11-year-old said when asked about his goals. Currently, the record for the youngest Grandmaster in history is held by Abhimanyu Mishra, who surpassed Sergey Karjakin’s long-standing mark by more than two months.

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Safin recently became the youngest chess player in the region to earn the prestigious FIDE Master (FM) title. On his way to this milestone, he achieved an impressive feat by defeating two Grandmasters — Evgeniy Podolchenko and Handszar Odeev — at the IM-3 RR 102 Putnik Tournament in Serbia.

“I’m very happy with my result. I want to keep improving my level and reach the top,” Safin said.

Brightest sporting prospect

According to the latest FIDE ratings, Safin is ranked fifth in the world and third in Asia in the Under-12 category. He is currently the top-ranked Under-12 player in the UAE and stands third among all active players in the country, highlighting his status as one of the nation’s brightest young sporting prospects.

Among his notable achievements are a bronze medal at the 2022 World Cadet Chess Championship (Under-8), a gold medal at the 2022 Western Asia Chess Championship (Under-8), and a silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Chess Championship (Under-8). He has also secured numerous titles in national and international tournaments.

“These are among my top achievements. My goal is to continue playing in more tournaments and deliver strong performances,” Safin said.

A Grade 5 student at Delhi Private School Sharjah, Safin credits his family as his biggest source of inspiration.

“My parents, Safarullakhan and Shamna, always support and encourage me. They motivate me to work hard, stay focused, and never give up,” he said.

New strategies

Safin began playing chess at the age of two. “I was fascinated by the pieces and how they move. Later, I started enjoying the game by solving puzzles. I love learning new strategies and improving my skills,” he explained.

He trains at the Sharjah Chess and Cultural Club under Grandmaster Viorel Iordachescu, and also receives guidance from Grandmaster G. A. Stany and mentorship from International Master Jubin Jimmy.

Safin has recently switched his chess federation from India to the UAE, becoming the first player to make such a move and represent the UAE under its flag — marking a significant moment in the country’s chess history.

“The Sharjah Chess Club has provided me with opportunities for high-level coaching. I would like to thank the UAE Chess Federation, the All India Chess Federation, Delhi Private School Sharjah, my coaches, my family, and everyone who has supported me in my journey. I’m especially grateful to DPS Sharjah for their scholarship and support,” he added.

Abdulla Murad, an official from the Sharjah Chess and Cultural Club, who has closely monitored Safin’s progress, said, “Safin is a rare talent with exceptional discipline and maturity for his age. What sets him apart is not only his results, but his mindset and commitment to continuous improvement. At Sharjah Chess Club, we believe he has all the qualities needed to reach the very top, and we are proud to support him on this journey.”

Jai Rai
Jai RaiAssistant Editor
Jai is a seasoned journalist with more than two decades of experience across India and the UAE, specialising in sports reporting. Throughout his distinguished career, he has had the privilege of covering some of the biggest names and events in sports, including cricket, tennis, Formula 1 and golf. A former first-division cricket league captain himself, he brings not only a deep understanding of the game but also a cricketer's discipline to his work. His unique blend of athletic insight and journalistic expertise gives him a wide-ranging perspective that enriches his storytelling, making his coverage both detailed and engaging. Driven by an unrelenting passion for sports, he continues to craft compelling narratives that resonate with readers. As the day winds down for most, he begins his work, ensuring that the most captivating stories make it to the print edition in time for readers to receive them bright and early the next morning.
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