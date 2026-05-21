Beyond soft power: Culture as the infrastructure of diplomacy

This is the model that the wider diplomatic world has the potential to absorb more fully. On this World Day for Cultural Diversity, cities and governments everywhere must consider how their cultural identity can build trust and explore what cooperation it could unlock. The infrastructure may already be in place; the question is whether we have the foresight to build on it. There is an urgency to take the initiative as we find ourselves in an increasingly fragmented world. However, in our shared responsibility to forge closer ties, we must bear in mind that diplomacy that is not built on cultural understanding will struggle to endure.