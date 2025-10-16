UAE chess star shines with major win as Sharjah tournament concludes
Sharjah: In a major achievement for UAE chess, International Master Salem Abdulrahman defeated world number one Magnus Carlsen in the prestigious Titled Tuesday International Blitz Chess Championship, an online tournament featuring 401 of the world’s top blitz players.
Representing the UAE national team and the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, Salem scored 6.5 points out of 8 rounds, marking one of his most notable performances to date against the highest-rated player in the world.
The victory highlights Salem’s growing reputation in international chess and adds to his recent streak of successes. Abdullah Murad Al Mazmi, Head of Technical Staff at the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club, told Emirates News Agency (WAM), the result is a “significant technical and moral achievement” that underscores Salem’s standing among the sport’s elite.
“Salem continues to demonstrate world-class ability,” Al Mazmi said, noting past accomplishments including his title at the Chess.com Championship. He also credited the club’s leadership, particularly Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, for providing ongoing support to Emirati players on the global stage.
The eighth edition of the Sharjah International Chess Masters Championship concluded this evening. The tournament was organised by the Sharjah Cultural Chess Club. This year's edition featured 350 players from 60 countries, making it one of the region’s most competitive chess events.
Earlier this year, in May 2025, Salem delivered a crucial win in round six against Serbian grandmaster Aleksandar Indžić, bringing his score to 5 points—just half a point behind tournament leader Anish Giri of the Netherlands.
He then shared second place with top international names including Shant Sargsyan (Armenia), Velimir Ivic (Serbia), and Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzbekistan).
The tournament attracted key figures in UAE chess, including Taryam Matar Taryam, President of the UAE Chess Federation, and representatives from Centro Sharjah Hotel, one of the event's sponsors.
Salem Abdulrahman’s recent accomplishments position him as one of the top players in the Arab world and a growing force on the international circuit.
His victory over Magnus Carlsen adds a major milestone to his career and further strengthens the UAE’s presence in global chess competitions.
Sign up for the Daily Briefing
Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox