Registration for the highly anticipated Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon 2022 is now open, with runners from across the UAE and further afield invited to secure their spot at the world’s fastest half marathon, set to take place on Friday, February 18 on Al Marjan Island.
The World Athletics Gold Label race returns to mark its 15th edition, welcoming back elite athletes, running enthusiasts and amateurs from across the globe, to participate in the record-breaking event. Organised by RCS Sports and Events, participants can register now and choose from four categories, with early bird prices starting at Dh295 for the Half Marathon, Dh500 for the two-person Half Marathon Relay, Dh80 for the 5K and Dh50 for the 1K fun run.
Adding even more value and entertainment options, this year will see the introduction of a series of all-new experiences, entry categories and hotel offers, including a VIP package for participants seeking a truly world-class event.
Participants and supporters can also purchase tickets for the pre-race pasta party and post-race brunch, held at DoubleTree by Hilton.
Raki Phillips, CEO of Ras Al Khaimah Tourism Development Authority, said: “We look forward to showcasing Ras Al Khaimah’s stunning landscape in the 15th edition of the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon. We are proud to host the prestigious event at the scenic Al Marjan Island offering renowned hospitality and service from world-class hotels and resorts to all guests. The highly anticipated race is set to be an unforgettable experience with new and enhanced offerings, as we welcome back an incredible line-up of elite athletes and visitors from across the globe in February 2022.”
Runners can register on the RAK Half Marathon website.