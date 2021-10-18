The Mubadala Community Cup, the annual amateur competition for the region’s tennis enthusiasts, is making a comeback this year, giving sports fans in the UAE yet another reason to celebrate.
The competition, which will run throughout November, will bring together more than 300 aspiring tennis players to showcase their skills in a knockout competition in six categories: Age 10 & Under (Mixed), 12 & Under (Mixed), 14 & Under (Boys & Girls), Ladies Singles, Men’s Singles, and Adult Mixed Doubles.
- Olympic champion Belinda Bencic to face US Open winner Emma Raducanu at Mubadala World Tennis Championship
- Indian Wells: Badosa outworks Azarenka to win title
- Indian Wells Masters: Tunisia’s Jabeur becomes first Arab player to crack top 10 after reaching semifinal
- Indian Wells: Britain's Norrie beats Basilashvili to claim title
Winners in each of the 14 MCC events will net exciting prizes, including a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to feature in a clinic alongside one of the world’s best players at the 13th Mubadala World Tennis Championship at the International Tennis Centre, at Zayed Sports City, in Abu Dhabi, from December 16-18.
This year’s MCC follows the tried-and-trusted format of previous editions, with the winners from Abu Dhabi and Dubai in certain categories facing off during the Championship.
The much-anticipated Mubadala World Tennis Championship is shaping up to be one of the most exciting in history, with US Open champion Emma Raducanu facing Olympic champion Belinda Bencic in an intriguing women’s match on day one. The full player line-up will be revealed in the coming weeks, with organisers committed to delivering six of the world’s top male players for a series of elimination matches.
Registration for the Mubadala Community Cup 2021 is now open for Dubai events with information for Abu Dhabi events to follow shortly. Amateur players aged eight and above can sign up on the Mubadala World Tennis Championship website.