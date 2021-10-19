TriYAS 2021 Image Credit: Supplied

Following its postponement at the start of the year, the 11th edition of TriYAS presented by Adnoc enjoyed a successful return to the calendar, uniting over 1,000 athletes, from elite triathletes to first-time participants who swam, cycled and ran at the world-famous Yas Marina Circuit at the weekend.

TriYAS is open to all ages and abilities with 10 different categories and distances for athletes to compete in, including Olympic and Sprint, while juniors competed across two distances with TriKIDS returning for the youngest of the participants.

The triathlon event was one of the first to return after the UAE’s summer and remains one of the biggest community mass participation sporting events in the region with 1,000+ athletes and a strong number of spectators gathering at the racetrack as people gave it their all on the demanding course.

The event saw emotional moments from athletes crossing the finish line and fantastic personal achievements across the board in a thrilling day for competitors and spectators alike.

A strong field of 19 male and 17 female professional athletes produced an exhilarating competition as they battled out for victory. The male winner was Rafael Domingos who completed the 750m swim, 22km bike ride and 5km run in 57 minutes 39 seconds, while Natalie Castro claimed the victory in the female category with a time of 1:04m.32 across the same distance.

The 11th edition of the event saw the addition of a Duathlon Sprint for the very first time, which involves a 5km run and 21km bike ride, before concluding with another run, this one over a 2.5km distance. Emirati athlete Saud Al Zaabi claimed the inaugural victory in the men’s field, while the females was won by UK athlete, Jill Lawson.

Al Tareq Al Ameri, CEO of Yas Marina Circuit, said: “It’s been wonderful to see Triathletes of all ages and stages in their triathlon journey back on the circuit this weekend, following the postponement from 2020. TriYAS continues to be a special community event for athletes to push their limits and family and friends to support and enjoy the day at Yas Marina Circuit.

“We continue to see the event grow with new categories and distances each year; this year’s addition of the Duathlon meant we could welcome a whole new group of athletes. There have been exceptional achievements across the board today so congratulations to all for, not only their success today, but for the long training regime they’ve been working on to get to this point.