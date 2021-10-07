Paolo Maldini (centre), being flanked by Saeeb Hareb (right) and Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Secretary General and Assistant Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council at Italy's pavilion of Expo 2020. Image Credit: Dubai Sports Council

Dubai: Paolo Maldini, the Italian and AC Milan football legend and Vladimir Leonov, Minister of Sports of the Republic of Tatarstan, are among the two sports dignitaries who arrived for the Expo 2020 in Dubai. The spectacle is expected to bring some of the greatest minds and personalities from the world of science and technology, economy, literature, show business and sport to Dubai.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, met Vladimir Leonov, Minister of Sports of the Republic of Tatarstan, at the Russian pavilion in Expo 2020 and they discussed different initiatives and plans to strengthen and increase cooperation between the two parties.

Hareb also received Maldini, former captain of the Italian national team and AC Milan, where he won seven Italian Serie A league titles and featured in five of Milan’s seven Uefa Champions League triumphs. He also won four European Super Cup with the Italian club, two Intercontinental Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup.

Maldini, regarded as one of the greatest defenders of all times, made a record 902 appearances in all competitions for Milan as a player and is now serving as the club’s technical director since 2019.

Maldini visited the Italian pavilion at Expo 2020, as well as a number of other country pavilions, and met with a number of visitors in the pavillions. The Italian star expressed his happiness to visit Dubai and attend the Expo, while his city Milan hosted the last edition of the Expo in 2015.

Hareb met Maldini in the presence of Nasser Aman Al Rahma, Assistant Secretary General of the Council, and presented him with a copy of My Story - the anecdotal memoir of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of UAE and Ruler of Dubai.