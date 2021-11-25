Badou Jack speaks in Dubai Image Credit: Supplied

Former two-weight world champion Badou Jack was full of praise for Dubai as he prepares to return to action on Friday’s huge event in the city - which also includes fellow boxing superstars Muhammad Waseem, Rocky Fielding and Ohara Davies.

Jack returns to action against Samuel Crossed, Waseem meets Rober Barrera in a flyweight world title eliminator, Fielding faces Emmanuel Danso, and Davies takes on Nicholas Mwangi.

Davies was originally due to face Ismael Barroso, but visa issues for Barroso means he has had to pull out of the fight, with Mwangi taking his place.

The final press conference took place on Wednesday, and here’s what everybody had to say ahead of the highly-anticipated event.

Ahead of the big fight, Jack said: “I’m very happy to be fighting here in Dubai. I’ve been coming here for about five or six years and I actually lived here for a while. So this is going to be the first of many fights in Dubai.

“This is the Las Vegas of the Middle East. Hopefully we can keep bringing big fights here and keep building and building the sport. My plan is to become a three-division world champion, and I feel I can put in a great performance at this weight.

“My whole camp has been in Dubai and we’ve had a great time. I’ve trained hard like I always do, and I’m going to get the win.”

Crossed added: “I’m excited for this fight. It’s the biggest test of my life and I’m going to give it everything. Camp has gone great, I fought not too long ago so I’m in great shape and ready to go.

“Size may play a factor in the fight. He’s a strong fighter and has been world champion at super-middleweight and light-heavyweight, and I expect him to be strong at cruiserweight as well.