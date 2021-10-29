GymNation Image Credit: Supplied

GymNation, the UAE’s leading gym chain, and former two-time world boxing champion and Olympic silver medalist Amir Khan, have announced a partnership that will see the Amir Khan Academy launch within GymNation locations across the UAE.

The academy will provide an opportunity for the youth of the UAE to be trained by highly qualified, professional, boxing instructors in unmatched GymNation facilities. The multiple daily coaching sessions will focus on the various physical, mental and social benefits of boxing.

Loren Holland, CEO and Founder of GymNation, says, “We are wholly focused on continuing to develop and further improve the GymNation product, and offer residents of the UAE access to the very best gym facilities and fitness classes. Our partnership with the Amir Khan Academy not only highlights our commitment to this, but also reinforces our ability to attract and work with the best in business. We are looking forward to working with Amir and his coaches and together building a strong youth boxing community across the UAE”

Amir Khan adds, “While spending a lot of time in the UAE, my focus has been on working to create a pathway that will further develop grassroots boxing across the region. In my ongoing discussions with the Sports Council and the UAE Boxing Federation, it is clear how much work has already been done to establish boxing here, and I am looking to contribute further to that, with the UAE launch of the Amir Khan Academy.

“In partnering with GymNation, our coaches and class participants will have access to world-class facilities, that not only allow them to focus on the technical aspects of boxing, but also provide them the opportunity to develop their strength and fitness. I’m really excited to get started and unlock the vast potential of the future generation of UAE-based boxers.”