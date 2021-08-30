Dubai is gearing up to host the region’s first official Snow Volleyball tournament in October Image Credit: Dubai Media Office

Dubai: Dubai is gearing up to host the region’s first official Snow Volleyball tournament in the second half of October this year in Ski Dubai at Mall of the Emirates.

Held under the auspices of Fédération Internationale de Volleyball (FIVB), the four-day tournament is being organised by Esperia Volleyball Academy in cooperation with Dubai Sports Council and Ski Dubai.

Hosting the event is aligned with the directives of Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Sports Council, to strengthen Dubai’s position as the world’s most preferred venue for international sporting events. As the first event of its kind in the Middle East, the tournament will contribute to reinforcing Dubai’s reputation as one of the region’s top supporters of snow sports and a premier destination for snow sports enthusiasts.

In an effort to familiarise sports enthusiasts with Snow Volleyball, a sport played by two teams on a snow court divided by a net, Ski Dubai will open its doors for the public to register for training sessions at its Snow Volley courts on 31 August, and 1 and 3 September, 2021. Expert coaches from the Esperia Volleyball Academy will be on hand during the training sessions to provide participants tips to master the game.

The Snow Volleyball tournament is being organised under the framework of Dubai Sports Council’s plan to popularise snow sports in Dubai and the UAE, in cooperation with Ski Dubai, and provide all the necessary means for its growth and development, based on the Council’s desire to create a diverse sports environment that caters to the needs of all members of Dubai’s community.

Under this framework, Ski Dubai has hosted a number of events recently, including the world’s first indoor edition of Red Bull Jump & Freeze on 9 July this year. The unique competition saw more than 20 teams in custom-made costumes and vehicles slide down the slope of Ski Dubai, hit the kicker and jump into a pool of freezing water before a panel of judges, who selected the winners.

Last year in August, as Dubai gradually reopened its sports sector, Ski Dubai organised the ‘DXB Snow Week’ and a ski and snowboard competition called the ‘Return to Safe Sport’. Organised in collaboration with Dubai Sports Council, ‘Return to Safe Sport’ was one of the first snow sports competitions in the world to be held with social distancing measures in place.

The competition, which was open to all competent racers, freestyle skiers and snowboarders, was divided into four snow sports disciplines including the Alpine speed disciplines of Slalom Skiing and Giant Slalom and two freestyle disciplines, Slopestyle and Big Air.

The ‘DXB Snow Week’ also featured a unique community sports events - the DXB Snow Run, which saw participants from 46 different countries running 3km on the icy slopes, in sub-zero temperatures.

Ski Dubai is going to be a busy venue this year as well, with more than 10 events scheduled to take place at the venue, including national and international tournaments like the UAE Alpine Ski Championship, UAE National Ski and Snowboard Freestyle Championship and the 12th edition of Ice Warrior Challenge, which is one of the favourite events of the country’s obstacle-challenge enthusiasts.