Rohit Chamoli (left) beat Mongolia’s Otgonbayar Tuvshinzaya in a close fight handing India its first gold medal at the 2021 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai today. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Rohit Chamoli defeated Mongolia’s Otgonbayar Tuvshinzaya to hand India its first gold medal at the 2021 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Dubai today.

Fighting in the junior boys’ 48kg final, the boxer from Chandigarh continued his impressive form in the prestigious continental event and showed good tactical brilliance. After making a cautious start, Rohit’s timely and precise punches gave him the edge over his Mongolian opponent in a close bout as the Indian managed to secure a 3-2 win as well as the gold medal.

Later tonight, Gaurav Saini (70kg) and Bharat Joon (+81kg) will fight for gold medals in their respective categories. While, Muskan (46kg), Vishu Rathee (48kg), Tanu (52kg), Aanchal Saini (57kg), Nikita (60kg), Mahi Raghav (63kg), Rudrika (70kg), Pranjal Yadav (75kg), Sanjana (81kg) and Kirti (+81kg) are the country’s 10 pugilists who will be competing in the girls’ finals.

Junior event

India have already won six bronze medals in the junior event with Devika Ghorpade (50kg), Aarzoo (54kg) and Supriya Rawat (66kg) finishing in the girls’ semi-finals while Ashish (54kg), Anshul (57kg) and Ankush (66kg) claimed bronze in the boys’ category.

In the last Asian Junior Championships held in 2019 in Fujairah, UAE, India had finished at the third position with 21 medals (six gold, nine silver and six bronze)—13 medals in girls’ category (four gold, six silver and three bronze) while eight medals were claimed in the boys’ section (two gold, three silver and three bronze).

Fight for gold

The gold medallists in the junior category will be awarded with USD4,000 while USD2,000 and USD1,000 will be given to the silver and bronze medal winners respectively. The on-going Championships provided the much-needed competitive tournament to the promising young talents at the Asian level after a gap of almost two years lost due to pandemic.