It has already been five years since the world lost the greatest sporting hero of all time, Muhammad Ali. The former world heavyweight champion died on June 3, 2016. He had been suffering from a respiratory illness, a condition that was complicated by Parkinson's disease.
Image Credit: AFP
Born on 17 January, 1942, Ali – formerly known as Cassius Marcellus Clay – shot to fame at the 1960 Rome Olympics after he won the light-heavyweight gold. In 1964, he stunned the boxing world by beating Sonny Liston to win his first world title at the age of 22.
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
Posing with late music legend, Mohammed Rafi. Aside from his showboating, shuffling feet and lightning reflexes in the ring, Ali was known for his pre- and post-fight talk and bold fight predictions. But he was far more than just a boxer. He was also a civil rights campaigner and a poet.
Image Credit: PTI
With Egyptian President Gamal Abdul Nasser. Ali eventually converted to Islam, ditching what he perceived was his "slave name" and becoming Cassius X and then Muhammad Ali. In 1967, he refused to be drafted into the US military and opposed the war in Vietnam. Because of this, he was stripped of his world title and boxing license. It would be four years before he would be allowed to fight again.
Image Credit: AFP
His return bout against Joe Frazier in 1971 was touted as the "Fight of the Century" which he lost. But he regained the title in 1974 by beating George Foreman in the "Rumble in the Jungle".
Image Credit: Gulf News archive
He would beat Frazier in the Philippines in 1975 in the "Thrilla in Manila" but his career ended with defeats by Larry Holmes in 1980 and Trevor Berbick in 1981. He retired that year having won 56 of his 61 fights.
Image Credit: AP
He was diagnosed with Parkinson's Syndrome which curtailed his public appearances. But nothing could stop Ali - he still lit the Olympic cauldron at the 1996 Games in Atlanta and also carried the Olympic flag at the opening ceremony for the 2012 Games in London.
Image Credit: Reuters
When asked how he would like to be remembered, Ali said: "As a man who never sold out his people. But if that's too much, then just a good boxer. I won't even mind if you don't mention how pretty I was." There will never be anyone like him. Rest well, champ.
Image Credit: AFP