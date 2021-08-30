Team UAE picked up their first medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on Monday when Mohammad Al Hammadi powered to third place and a bronze in the wheelchair 100m T34 at the Olympic Stadium.
Tunisia’s Walid Ktila smashed the Paralympic record to take gold in a time of 15.01s. Australia’s Rheed McCracken was second in 15.37s.
Emirati Al Hammadi came home third for his fourth career Paralympic medal in 15.66s — he also won 200m silver and 100m bronze at London 2021 and gold in the 800m four years later in Rio.
Al Hammadi’s fellow Emirati Ahmed Nawad was eighth on Monday.