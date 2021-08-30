UAE's Mohammed Al Hammadi, right, with gold medal winner Walid Ktila after the men’s wheelchair 100m T34 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
Team UAE picked up their first medal of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on Monday when Mohammad Al Hammadi powered to third place and a bronze in the wheelchair 100m T34 at the Olympic Stadium.

Tunisia’s Walid Ktila smashed the Paralympic record to take gold in a time of 15.01s. Australia’s Rheed McCracken was second in 15.37s.

Emirati Al Hammadi came home third for his fourth career Paralympic medal in 15.66s — he also won 200m silver and 100m bronze at London 2021 and gold in the 800m four years later in Rio.

Al Hammadi’s fellow Emirati Ahmed Nawad was eighth on Monday.