Sebastian Eubank, left, with his older brother Chris Jr Image Credit: Chris Eubank Jr Twitter

Former middleweight boxing champion Chris Eubank has paid a heartfelt tribute to Dubai Police after the burial of his son Sebastian in the emirate.

Briton Sebastian, also a boxer, was working as a professional trainer in Dubai when he suffered a heart attack while swimming in the sea on July 8. His body was found on the beach last Friday, one month after becoming a father for the first time. He was buried on Friday. Sunday would have been his 30th birthday.

Father Chris Eubank sent Gulf News a statement to express his gratitude to the Dubai authorities for their help during the traumatic time.

“We have said goodbye to a loving son, brother, father and devoted husband Sebastian Eubank,” Chris wrote to Gulf News. “He was laid to rest in Dubai after dying from a heart attack on the beach he loved so much. We are overwhelmed and profoundly grateful for the love and support we continue to receive. We all take strength that Sebastian left a legacy that his son will be proud of.

“My family and I would like to thank the Dubai Police again for making the burial a swift and smooth process during such an unbearable day.”

Sebastian’s wife Salma Abdelati spoke of her gratitude that Sebastian was “able to spend a few short and happy weeks with his son before his death”. She said Sebastian had a pre-existing heart condition which was unknown until his death.