British boxer Nigel Benn throws a punch at Chris Eubank in 1990 Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Nigel Benn, the British boxing legend, has revelled his brother Mark has died of coronavirus. The former world champion at two weights revealed the news to his fans on Instagram on Monday.

“My brother Mark passed Away 2day (Covid 19), as we all were growing up Mark was the Joker of the Benn house hold,” the 56-year-old wrote.

“May he Rest In Peace love u Mark.’”

Benn was dubbed the ‘Dark Destroyer’ for his aggressive style and enjoyed a fierce rivalry with compatriots Chris Eubank and Michael Watson.

He was WBO middleweight title in 1990 and then went on to become WBC super-middleweight champion holding the belt between 1992 and 1996 — losing his crown to South African Thulani Malinga.