Sebastian Eubank, left, with his older brother Chris Image Credit: Chris Eubank Jr Twitter

Sebastian Eubank, the son of former middleweight boxing champion Chris Eubank, died after suffering a “massive heart attack” while swimming in the Dubai sea, his widow Salma Abdelati has said.

Sebastian died on Friday in Dubai, just before his 30th birthday and one after becoming a father.

Salma spoke of her gratitude that Sebastian was “able to spend a few short and happy weeks with his son before his death”. She said Sebastian had a pre-existing heart condition which was unknown until his death.

Sebastian was also a professional boxer like his father and had been working in Dubai as a trainer.

In a statement, Salama said: “Dubai Police and the coroner have confirmed that after a full post-mortem Sebastian Eubank tragically died from a massive heart attack whilst in the sea and probably could not have been saved even if out of the water. There was evidence of a pre-existing heart condition we were all unaware of.

“While still very painful, it is of some comfort that Sebastian died after having one of his favourite meals with one of his closest friends whilst doing his favourite thing at his favourite place in Dubai where he often went to swim. He was standing in the water close to shore watching the sunset at Cove Beach in Dubai.

“I am grateful that he was able to spend a few short and happy weeks with his son before his death.”